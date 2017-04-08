A new EU gateway for Japan

A new EU gateway for Japan

The Japan Times

During the past half a year, a non-European country has been very active in voicing its concerns over the decision of the British voters to abandon the European Union and, potentially, the access to its market. Surprisingly or not, this country has not been the United States, too focused on the November elections, but Japan, which is in full process of redefining not only its regional profile but also its global footprint.

Chicago, IL

