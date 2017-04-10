5km Long Queue of Trucks Formed at th...

5km Long Queue of Trucks Formed at the Exit of Kapitan Andreevo...

Sofia News Agency

On the Bulgarian-Turkish border at Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint , a queue of about 5km of cargo vehicles formed at the exit. At the exit of Lesovo border checkpoint , a queue of about 4km of trucks formed.

Chicago, IL

