5km Long Queue of Trucks at the Exit of Kapitan Andreevo Border Checkpoint

20 hrs ago

At Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint , a 5km long queue of cargo vehicles formed at the exit, while at Lesovo border checkpoint there was a 1.5km long queue of trucks at the exit. This was announced by the press centre of Chief Directorate Border Police.

Chicago, IL

