Western culture, Western world - what kind of values do we have?
In March 2017, a renowned Greek contemporary dance company is to perform its latest work in Bucharest. This will be the most significant event of Greek theatre to be held in Romania for 27 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb 17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb 16
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb 11
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb 10
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC