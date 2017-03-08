WB presents "Reaping Digital Dividends: Leveraging the Internet for ...
The European Union countries must enforce policies meant to better advocate the workers who need to adjust to the new jobs created with the Internet support, if they wish to avoid an increase of the inequality and exclusion degree in the region, reads a Report by the World Bank presented on Thursday in northeastern city of Iasi, by the bank's experts . We have chosen Romania, considering it would be an extraordinary opportunity to recognise the country's values, and the opportunities it would bring to Romania.
