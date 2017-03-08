Victor Ponta to send undated resignat...

Victor Ponta to send undated resignation letter to PSD President,...

2 hrs ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

Ex-Premier Victor Ponta announced on Wednesday that he will resign from the Social Democratic Party and will send an undated resignation letter to party president Liviu Dragnea, stating he cannot remain silent "about things" he knows and watches "with concern." Following the ex-Premier's announcement, Liviu Dragnea stated he will not activate the resignation and hopes Ponta would get over his anger.

Chicago, IL

