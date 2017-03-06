Victor Ponta: Sorin Grindeanu consults with me, but he does what Liviu Dragnea says

PSD MP Victor Ponta stated on Sunday evening for Romania TV that PM Sorin Grindeanu consults with him, but he continues to do what the Social Democrat leader Liviu Dragnea says, saying that it's a joke, but truth is said in jest. Victor Ponta stated that he has the same statute as those in the TV studio, reason for which he cannot speak in the name of the PSD majority.

