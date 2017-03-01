Vice PM Sevil Shhaideh: In April we s...

Vice PM Sevil Shhaideh: In April we start PNDL project bills call - phase 2

Vice PM Sevil Shhaideh, Minister of Regional Development, Public Administration and European Funds, declared on Wednesday, during a press conference in Bistrita city, that the second phase of the National Programme for Local Development began by the adoption of GEO 6/2017, and in April, the public call for project bills will be opened. "PNDL started with the adoption by the Government of Ordinance 6 through which PNDL - phase 2 was set up, by adopting the state budget law and its promulgation and the publication in the Official Journal of Romania.

