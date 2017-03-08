Us KC-135 completes first refueling m...

Us KC-135 completes first refueling mission with Romanian F-16

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: F-22 Raptor

History was made when the U.S. Air Force and Romanian Air Force made their first air refueling contact Feb. 28, 2017, over Romania. A Romanian Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon makes contact with a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker for the first time on February 28, 2017, during air refueling training over Bucharest, Romania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at F-22 Raptor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Romania Playbook Feb 17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb 16 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb 11 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb 10 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,906 • Total comments across all topics: 279,409,312

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC