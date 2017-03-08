Us KC-135 completes first refueling mission with Romanian F-16

History was made when the U.S. Air Force and Romanian Air Force made their first air refueling contact Feb. 28, 2017, over Romania. A Romanian Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon makes contact with a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker for the first time on February 28, 2017, during air refueling training over Bucharest, Romania.

