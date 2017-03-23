UK Ambassador thanks for sympathy messages, after London attack
UK Ambassador in Bucharest Paul Brummell thanks Romanians for the sympathy messages sent following the Wednesday attach in London, underscoring that his thoughts and prayers go to the Romanian citizens injured. "Thank you #Romania for your messages of sympathy and support following today's appalling events in London.
