Two Israeli students killed in Romania car crash

Romanian police respond to the scene of a car crash that killed two Israeli students just outside the capital city of Bucharest on March 28, 2017. Two Israeli men were killed and three others were injured early Tuesday morning in a car accident outside the Romanian capital of Bucharest, the Foreign Ministry said.

