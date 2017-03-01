Turkey's TIKA to invest in refurbishing, redesigning Marie...

Turkey's TIKA Cooperation and Coordination Agency will be investing in refurbishing and redesigning the operating suite at the Marie Curie Hospital of Bucharest, TIKA Bucharest Office coordinator H. Ahmet Dastan said Friday. He told AGERPRES that the operating suite at the hospital is made up of two operating rooms and that the works to be conducted there will give the hospital six such rooms.

