Turkey's TIKA to invest in refurbishing, redesigning Marie...
Turkey's TIKA Cooperation and Coordination Agency will be investing in refurbishing and redesigning the operating suite at the Marie Curie Hospital of Bucharest, TIKA Bucharest Office coordinator H. Ahmet Dastan said Friday. He told AGERPRES that the operating suite at the hospital is made up of two operating rooms and that the works to be conducted there will give the hospital six such rooms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb 17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb 16
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb 11
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb 10
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC