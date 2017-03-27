Traian Basescu's lawyers asked for th...

Traian Basescu's lawyers asked for the reopening of the Flora case...

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

Traian Basescu's lawyers asked on Thursday to the Bucharest Court's judges to establish that the decision on the reopening of the Flora case must be taken by the Supreme Court, given that the former President is a Senator; judges adjourned the decision on this request. Traian Basescu didn't come to the Bucharest Court at the Thursday's hearing, which lasted around 15 minutes, but his lawyers asked the trial to be moved at to the High Court of Cassation and Justice, since their client is a Senator.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,785 • Total comments across all topics: 279,979,489

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC