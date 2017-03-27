Traian Basescu's lawyers asked for the reopening of the Flora case...
Traian Basescu's lawyers asked on Thursday to the Bucharest Court's judges to establish that the decision on the reopening of the Flora case must be taken by the Supreme Court, given that the former President is a Senator; judges adjourned the decision on this request. Traian Basescu didn't come to the Bucharest Court at the Thursday's hearing, which lasted around 15 minutes, but his lawyers asked the trial to be moved at to the High Court of Cassation and Justice, since their client is a Senator.
