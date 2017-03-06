Traian Basescu: "I straddled the esta...

Traian Basescu: "I straddled the establishment until my brother's arrest"

On Sunday, in a talk-show on RomaniaTV, Traian Basescu made new revelations about the Romanian Intelligence Service and the National Anticorruption Directorate . The ex-president stated the two institutions compromised him through the arrest of his brother Mircea Basescu.

