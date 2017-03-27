Tourism Minister: Several thousand downloads for Romania's...

Tourism Minister: Several thousand do...

Several thousand Romanians, almost one thousand Europeans and one hundred US users have downloaded in the past few weeks Romania's mobile travel app Explore RO launched on March 8 at the Berlin International Travel Trade Fair, Tourism Minister Mircea Titus Dobre announced on Friday in Sibiu. Asked by journalists about the number of downloads of the Explore RO application, Minister Dobre said that about 6,000 persons had reached for it.

