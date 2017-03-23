Thousands join anti-abortion rallies ...

Thousands join anti-abortion rallies in Romania, Moldova1 hour ago

Several thousands of people took to the streets of Romania and Moldova in an anti-abortion March for Life, including 2,000 in Bucharest, police said. "Women deserve better than abortion," read one of the banners, while others said: "Life for the woman and life for the family."

