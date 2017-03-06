This year, Prahova will be "The World Capital of Oil"

Since this year, in Prahova, 160 years since the establishment of the first oil refinery in the world will be celebrated, as well as 50 years since the "Oil and Gas" University of Ploiesti was founded, being unique in Romania in this profile, the county authorities announced that starting from next month, a large number of actions will begin to marl these events. Actually, every month, by the end of the year, an event is held in order to celebrate "the black gold".

