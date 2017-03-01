The unique collection of puppet-mannequins held by the Prahova Museum ...

One of the most important museums in Prahova - the Prahova County Museum of History and Archeology, holds a unique collection of puppet-mannequins which, each time when they have been exposed to the public, aroused a real admiration, both of the children and the adults. Given this interest, this collection was "taken to a walk" through the country, being exposed in various exhibitions.

