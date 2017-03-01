The Short, Tragic Life of Dinu Lipatti
One hundred years ago in March, with Romania in the midst of war and its future as a state in question, the pianist Dinu Lipatti was born in Bucharest. Tumultuous circumstances in which to begin one's life-yet for those of us who treasure Lipatti's recordings , the real tragedy was just how short that life would be.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb 17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb 16
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb 11
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb 10
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
