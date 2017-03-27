The "JazzIn the Colour" exhibition fr...

The "JazzIn the Colour" exhibition from the Cantacuzino Castle in Busteni

The spring brings a new exhibition, full of colour, shape and expressiveness, at the Cantacuzino Castle in Busteni. It's the exhibition called "JazzIn the Colour" - a tribute to the famous French painter Henri Matisse, the one who painted the painting "La Blouse Roumaine".

Chicago, IL

