The first Greek-Romanian festival of artistic and folk music, held at Casino Sinaia

On the Greek National Day, celebrated on March 25, right on the Annunciation day, Romanian people enjoy with the Greeks the great fest that ties their destinies. But given that music accompanies any event in the Greek people's lives, as well as in the lives of the Romanians, Prahova County has hosted the first Greek-Romanian festival of artistic and folk music.

Chicago, IL

