The Day of Bessarabia's Unification w...

The Day of Bessarabia's Unification with Romania, celebrated on both sides of the Prut River

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

On the occasion of celebrating 99 years since Bessarabia's Unification with Romania, the Romanian Cultural Institute, through the Directorate for Romanians Abroad and Romanian Language, organizes a series of events in Romania and Republic of Moldova. Among the public institutions who joined to support these events, there are those from the Prahova County, considering the tight relationship between the authorities in Prahova and those across the Prut River.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,218 • Total comments across all topics: 279,856,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC