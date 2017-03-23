The Day of Bessarabia's Unification with Romania, celebrated on both sides of the Prut River
On the occasion of celebrating 99 years since Bessarabia's Unification with Romania, the Romanian Cultural Institute, through the Directorate for Romanians Abroad and Romanian Language, organizes a series of events in Romania and Republic of Moldova. Among the public institutions who joined to support these events, there are those from the Prahova County, considering the tight relationship between the authorities in Prahova and those across the Prut River.
