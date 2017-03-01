The Bulgarian Ambassador in Romania, Todor Churov, celebrated his...
In early March, more precisely on March 3, in Romania, it has become a tradition to celebrate the Bulgaria's National Day not only in Bucharest, but also in Ploiesti, at the monument of the hunters. Thus, this year, the Bulgarian Ambassador in Romania, Todor Churov, celebrated his country's national day in the Capital city of the Prahova County.
