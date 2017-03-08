Tariceanu: DNA is derailed and out of any civil control; prosecutors...
Senate's President Calin Popescu Tariceanu stated on Sunday evening for B1 TV that the National Anticorruption Directorate is an institution "completely derailed" and "out of any civil control", given that prosecutors are not "saints who come to apply the law", but persons who have "very serious behavior, judgment and moral shortcomings". "What the CCR decision did was only to put things on a normal way.
