Tariceanu: DNA is derailed and out of...

Tariceanu: DNA is derailed and out of any civil control; prosecutors...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Nine O'Clock

Senate's President Calin Popescu Tariceanu stated on Sunday evening for B1 TV that the National Anticorruption Directorate is an institution "completely derailed" and "out of any civil control", given that prosecutors are not "saints who come to apply the law", but persons who have "very serious behavior, judgment and moral shortcomings". "What the CCR decision did was only to put things on a normal way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Romania Playbook Feb 17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb 16 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb 11 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb 10 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,572 • Total comments across all topics: 279,412,527

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC