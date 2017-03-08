SRI to recall officers from Tax Autho...

SRI to recall officers from Tax Authority's DGAF

Read more: Nine O'Clock

Romanian Intelligence Service Director Eduard Hellvig has started the procedure to recall the 23 SRI officers who have been active within the Romanian Tax Authority's General Antifraud Directorate since 2014, according to an exclusive answer to a MEDIAFAX inquiry.

Chicago, IL

