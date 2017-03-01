Spring celebration; Centuries-old custom signals beginning of life - PHOTOS
In this Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, photo, spring charms are on display at the Peasant's Museum in Bucharest, Romania. Millions of East Europeans celebrated the arrival of spring Wednesday with charms tied with red-and-white string, a centuries-old custom symbolizing hope and a new season.
