Spring celebration; Centuries-old cus...

Spring celebration; Centuries-old custom signals beginning of life - PHOTOS

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

In this Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, photo, spring charms are on display at the Peasant's Museum in Bucharest, Romania. Millions of East Europeans celebrated the arrival of spring Wednesday with charms tied with red-and-white string, a centuries-old custom symbolizing hope and a new season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Romania Playbook Feb 17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb 16 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb 11 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb 10 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,671 • Total comments across all topics: 279,290,767

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC