Speaker Tariceanu still wants chief corruption prosecutor Kovesi to...

Senate Speaker Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said Sunday that he still believes chief prosecutor with the National Anti-Corruption Directorate Laura Codruta Kovesi should resign following the Constitutional Court's ruling that Kovesi has interfered with the activity of the government. "I say once again what I have already stated: following the ruling of the Constitutional Court severely reprimanding DNA for its interference with the activity of the Executive - something that you should know occurs not just in Romanian politics, but also elsewhere in Europe as my counterparts, senate chairs, told me one week ago in Rome; they all felt consternated by that.

