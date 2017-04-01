Should 'Fearless Girl' stay permanent...

Should 'Fearless Girl' stay permanently on Wall Street?

'Charging Bull' and 'Fearless Girl' statues on Wall Street. New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio announced that the popular statue of a young girl staring down the famous Wall Street bull will stay in place until February 2018.

