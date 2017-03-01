SANITAS head: Over 14,000 physicians, 28,000 nurses left Romania in 2009-2015

More than 14,000 physicians and 28,000 medical nurses have left Romania in 2009-2015, many of whom ending by working in different fields, said Viorel Husanu, president of the SANITAS Bucharest trade union, in an interview with Agerpres. In his opinion, the main problems the medical system is confronted with start with the excessive politicising.

