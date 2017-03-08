Romania's Health Care Exodus

Read more: Voice of America

Sonia Papiu started her first year of residency as a psychiatrist in the Romanian city of Cluj in January, but she plans to move abroad within the year, seeking better learning opportunities and hospital conditions. "I don't think any of my colleagues are planning to stay," she said.

