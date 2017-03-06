Romanians march to protest persistent...

Romanians march to protest persistent govt corruption

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Daily Times

Thousands of protesters have marched through the Romanian capital of Bucharest to support the country's anti-corruption authority and demand that state institutions be free of political interference. Protesters blew whistles and vuvuzelas and waved Romanian and U.S. flags as they gathered Sunday evening in Victory Square, where the government has its offices, and marched toward the Parliament.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Romania Playbook Feb 17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb 16 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb 11 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb 10 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,044 • Total comments across all topics: 279,363,402

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC