Romanians march to protest persistent govt corruption
Thousands of protesters have marched through the Romanian capital of Bucharest to support the country's anti-corruption authority and demand that state institutions be free of political interference. Protesters blew whistles and vuvuzelas and waved Romanian and U.S. flags as they gathered Sunday evening in Victory Square, where the government has its offices, and marched toward the Parliament.
