Romanian lawmaker proposes pardoning corruption jail sentences
Romanians light up blue pieces of paper and pieces of yellow star shaped fabric thus forming the European Union flag during a protest against the government, in Bucharest, Romania, February 26, 2017. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea/via A lawmaker from Romania's ruling Social Democrats proposed extending a draft bill granting prison pardons to include corruption offences, weeks after protests forced the government to abandon plans to decriminalize some graft charges.
