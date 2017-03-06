Romanian lawmaker proposes pardoning ...

Romanian lawmaker proposes pardoning corruption jail sentences

Monday

Romanians light up blue pieces of paper and pieces of yellow star shaped fabric thus forming the European Union flag during a protest against the government, in Bucharest, Romania, February 26, 2017. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea/via A lawmaker from Romania's ruling Social Democrats proposed extending a draft bill granting prison pardons to include corruption offences, weeks after protests forced the government to abandon plans to decriminalize some graft charges.

Chicago, IL

