Romanian girl has sold her virginity for A 2 MILLION

Romanian 18-year-old girl claims she has sold her virginity for A 2 MILLION - despite her parents' threats to disown her - after sordid four-month bidding spree Kehfren was connected to the man through Cinderella Escorts, a website based in Germany that will take 20 per cent of the A 2million bill Despite her family threatening to disown her over the deal, 18-year-old Aleexandra Khefren announced she was selling her virginity last year. Khefren, an aspiring model from Bucharest, said that she has booked a hotel and is in contact with the businessman, who she was connected with through Cinderella Escorts, a website based in Germany that will take 20 per cent of the A 2million bill.

