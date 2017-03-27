Romanian girl has sold her virginity for A 2 MILLION
Romanian 18-year-old girl claims she has sold her virginity for A 2 MILLION - despite her parents' threats to disown her - after sordid four-month bidding spree Kehfren was connected to the man through Cinderella Escorts, a website based in Germany that will take 20 per cent of the A 2million bill Despite her family threatening to disown her over the deal, 18-year-old Aleexandra Khefren announced she was selling her virginity last year. Khefren, an aspiring model from Bucharest, said that she has booked a hotel and is in contact with the businessman, who she was connected with through Cinderella Escorts, a website based in Germany that will take 20 per cent of the A 2million bill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC