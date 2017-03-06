Romanian emergency managers, Red Cross attending FEMA specialist courses
Officials of Romania's Emergency Inspectorate , Emergency Department , Government's General Secretariat, various Bucharest emergency hospitals and the Romanian Red Cross, are attending, March 6-10, two special courses in emergency management provided by the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency . "This is the second such course we are providing jointly with our colleagues from the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency.
