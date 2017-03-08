Romanian doctor Ioan Boila walks free...

Romanian doctor Ioan Boila walks free from court after depraved videos found in car boot

A Romanian A&E doctor on his way to Britain register for a job with the NHS was found to be carrying depraved movies with him. And in the boot of his car, which was stopped at Dover Eastern Docks, officers discovered videos depicting appalling sex acts involving animals together with child sex images on a USB and hard drive.

