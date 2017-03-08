Romanian doctor Ioan Boila walks free from court after depraved videos found in car boot
A Romanian A&E doctor on his way to Britain register for a job with the NHS was found to be carrying depraved movies with him. And in the boot of his car, which was stopped at Dover Eastern Docks, officers discovered videos depicting appalling sex acts involving animals together with child sex images on a USB and hard drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kent Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb 17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb 16
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb 11
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb 10
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC