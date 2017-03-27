Romanian court sentences former minister to six years in jail for graft
Romanian politician Elena Udrea , 41, member of Parliament, is escorted by police officers out of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau headquarters, while wearing handcuffs, in Bucharest, Romania, 10 February 2015. [ Octav Ganea/EPA ] A Bucharest court yesterday sentenced a former government minister to six years' jail for abuse of office and taking bribes, the latest in a string of high-profile convictions in one of the European Union's most corrupt countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurActiv.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC