Romanian court sentences former minister to six years in jail for graft

Romanian politician Elena Udrea , 41, member of Parliament, is escorted by police officers out of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau headquarters, while wearing handcuffs, in Bucharest, Romania, 10 February 2015. [ Octav Ganea/EPA ] A Bucharest court yesterday sentenced a former government minister to six years' jail for abuse of office and taking bribes, the latest in a string of high-profile convictions in one of the European Union's most corrupt countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurActiv.com.