Romania to send 120 air defense troops to Poland

23 hrs ago

BUCHAREST, Romania - Romania's president says the country will send 120 air defense troops to support NATO's presence in Poland amid unease about Russia's interventions in Ukraine. Speaking after a meeting of the country's top defense council, President Klaus Iohannis said Tuesday said the troops would be deployed for six months to boost security and assist Polish troops in crisis and conflict situations.

