Romania, R. of Moldova Governments ho...

Romania, R. of Moldova Governments hold joint sitting in Piatra Neamt

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

The governments of Romania and the Republic of Moldova will hold on Thursday their third joint meeting in Piatra Neamt, in a bid to continue and further develop bilateral cooperation. According to a government release, the joint meeting will be chaired by PM Sorin Grindeanu and his counterpart Pavel Filip.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,052 • Total comments across all topics: 279,765,199

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC