Romania, Hungary's Gov'ts to convene in joint session in Timisoara
The national governments of Romania and Hungary will be convening in a joint session in the city of Timisoara, western Romania, in the period immediately ahead, according to government sources. Romania's Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu and his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto on Monday met in Budapest, Hungary, as a first step in a process that is meant to turn the relationships between Romania and Hungary into an example for other countries in the region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb 17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb 16
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb 11
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb 10
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC