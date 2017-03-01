Romania, Hungary's Gov'ts to convene in joint session in Timisoara

The national governments of Romania and Hungary will be convening in a joint session in the city of Timisoara, western Romania, in the period immediately ahead, according to government sources. Romania's Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu and his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto on Monday met in Budapest, Hungary, as a first step in a process that is meant to turn the relationships between Romania and Hungary into an example for other countries in the region.

