Romania: ex-prison chief gets 20 year...

Romania: ex-prison chief gets 20 years for detainee deaths

16 hrs ago

Ion Ficior, 88, centre, former commander of the communist era the Periprava labor camp from 1958 to 1963, is led handcuffed to a police car, shortly after his arrest in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, March 29, 2017. A Romanian court on Wednesday upheld the 20-year sentence for crimes against humanity of former prison commander Ficior for the deaths of 103 political prisoners while he was in charge of a communist-era labor camp.

