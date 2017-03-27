Romania: ex-prison chief gets 20 years for detainee deaths

Ion Ficior, 88, centre, former commander of the communist era the Periprava labor camp from 1958 to 1963, is led handcuffed to a police car, shortly after his arrest in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, March 29, 2017. A Romanian court on Wednesday upheld the 20-year sentence for crimes against humanity of former prison commander Ficior for the deaths of 103 political prisoners while he was in charge of a communist-era labor camp.

