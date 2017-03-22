Romania bids to host EU drug agency after Brexit

Romania wants Brussels to relocate its pan-European drug regulator EMA to Bucharest from London after Brexit, the government said on Wednesday, hoping that the fact that it still hosts no EU watchdogs will help make it an attractive candidate. Romania, which joined the EU in 2007 together with its southern neighbor Bulgaria is the bloc's second poorest, and has lost tens of thousands of doctors, nurses, dentists and pharmacists to the richer west since joining.

