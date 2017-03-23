Romania and Greece, traditional friends and allies, reaffirm their...
On the 25th of March, Greeks celebrate the 196th anniversary of the 1821 Revolution against the Ottoman rule that led to the founding of the modern Greek state. In Romania, the celebration has a special significance for the Greek people, since the first heroic battles took place here, in Dragasani and Focsani.
