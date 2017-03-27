Revisions needed for AGRI project's f...

Revisions needed for AGRI project's feasibility study

Azerbaijan-Georgia-Romania Interconnector project is not just an issue of strategic thinking; it is first of all an issue of commercial interest, says Romanian ambassador to Georgia Radu Liviu Horumba. "For the moment, we have discussed the feasibility study that was done and this discussion continues at the governmental level," the ambassador said in an interview with Georgia Today.

