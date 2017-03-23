Recalled to life: Bucharest's past ge...

Recalled to life: Bucharest's past gets restoration

Yesterday Read more: NWAonline

Still haunted by the legend of a vampire count and the legacy of a communist dictator, Romania is complex -- with an epic history, a multifaceted ethnic mix, and an unusually rich cultural heritage. It may not be the easiest place to travel, but for adventurous souls, it's exceptionally rewarding.

