PSD's Nicolicea: Bill put up for deba...

PSD's Nicolicea: Bill put up for debate doesn't influence in any...

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

PSD deputy Eugen Nicolicea, Chairman of the Lower Chamber's Judiciary Committee, has pointed out that the bill amending the referendum law, a bill put up for debate, does not influence in any form the referendum that President Iohannis proposed. "For the observance of the principle of transparency in the act of legislating, I organised on Wednesday, March 22, within the Lower Chamber's Judiciary Committee, a first round of debates on the intention to modify Referendum Law no.3/2000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,401 • Total comments across all topics: 279,779,538

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC