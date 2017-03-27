President Iohannis to welcome Prince ...

President Iohannis to welcome Prince Charles, bestow Star of Romania on him

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday welcomes Prince Charles at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace in Bucharest to award him the Grand Cross of the Star of Romania decoration. This is the second official visit to Romania of the Prince of Wales.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,305 • Total comments across all topics: 279,891,604

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC