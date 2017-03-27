President Iohannis to welcome Prince Charles, bestow Star of Romania on him
President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday welcomes Prince Charles at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace in Bucharest to award him the Grand Cross of the Star of Romania decoration. This is the second official visit to Romania of the Prince of Wales.
