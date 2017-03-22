President Iohannis: Romania to continue demarches to support Francophonie
President Klaus Iohannis stated that Romania will continue the demarches in order to also support the Francophonie in the future, with an emphasize on its capacity to respond to the multiple challenges of the world. "Romania will continue its demarches in supporting the Francophonie in the future also, emphasizing its capacity to respond to the multiple challenges of the world today.
