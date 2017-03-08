PNL's Orban: Tariceanu has no relation with Liberalism, he's a mere help of Dragnea
Liberal Ludovic Orban said on Friday in southeastern city of Galati, in a news conference, that the head of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats Calin Popescu-Tariceanu has no relation with Liberalism, since he is a help of the Social Democratic Party 's leader Liviu Dragnea. "Unfortunately, for Mr. Popescu-Tariceanu I can say but that I decry his today situation, namely that he is a PSD's help.
