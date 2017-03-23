PM Grindeanu in Tulcea: Legal framewo...

PM Grindeanu in Tulcea: Legal framework for strategic investment to be clarified

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

Romania's legal framework for strategic investment will be clarified so that the pre-execution stage of projects may be shortened to a minimum, Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu said Friday in Tulcea. "We are trying to replace the existing framework for strategic investment, and I mean here as far as projects are concerned.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,629 • Total comments across all topics: 279,790,223

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC