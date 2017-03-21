PM Grindeanu: Creating a powerful bon...

PM Grindeanu: Creating a powerful bond between Romanians in country...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Nine O'Clock

Prime Minister stated on Monday, at the launching of the camp programme titled "ARC" 2017, that for the Gov't he leads strengthening the bond between Romanians in the country and the ones in the diaspora represents a priority. "I thank the two ministers, namely Andreea Pastirnac and Marius Dunca for this excellent invitation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,411 • Total comments across all topics: 279,716,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC